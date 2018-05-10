EY Announces Jennifer Tejada and Alex Solomon of PagerDuty as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in Northern California

"Alex and I are truly humbled to be recognized alongside many friends and incredible entrepreneurs in Northern California," Tejada said. "We share this honor with every PagerDuty team member who strives daily to improve the real-time operations of our practitioners and customers. Leading PagerDuty in partnership with Alex and the rest of the leadership team is not only about developing innovative cloud software. It's also about humanizing operations and empowering the employees who manage the software and digital economy we all depend on every moment of every day."

"When I co-founded PagerDuty nine years ago, I envisioned a product that would improve the lives of DevOps people like myself who were constantly on call," Solomon said. "Today that aspiration is a reality and now with Jennifer's business leadership, we're able to extend the PagerDuty platform into something that enterprise business groups, beyond the DevOps community, can adopt."

PagerDuty is a global leader in digital operations management. The company's rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses more than 10,000 customers. PagerDuty also recently exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone.

During Tejada's tenure, PagerDuty has rapidly shifted from a single product company to the de facto platform that solves challenges companies face in running real-time digital operations. The company is scaling to meet the demands of global enterprise customers with tens of thousands of users who require a highly reliable, comprehensive solution to address their digital transformation growing pains.

Solomon co-founded PagerDuty in 2009 with an understanding that companies were transforming from monolithic code bases to microservices-based architectures. He saw an opportunity to change software engineering, and set out to build an application that aggregates all digital signals from infrastructure into a central hub to initiate human action. After seven years as CEO, Solomon replaced himself as CEO and became CTO in 2016. Tejada and Solomon ensured PagerDuty continues to thrive under new leadership.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

