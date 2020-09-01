EY Announces Joe Oltmann of PIN Business Network as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mountain Desert Region Award Finalist

About PIN Business Network PIN Business Network is a Data as a Service (DaaS) company that privatizes and leverages first-party data to enable businesses to thrive. PIN has built technology that can solve complex problems that lead to sustainable solutions for clients. For PIN, data has been and always will be the solution.

Joe Oltmann credits his team for becoming a finalist for the award saying, "The team at PIN has always had a culture of serving and protecting our community and our clients. That became even more real during the pandemic. We will continue to serve our community and clients while working to make the world a better place. Everyone has a role to play on the team at PIN Business Network, I just happen to be the CEO who wouldn't be here today or have had the success I've had if not for the team."

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, and is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs that transform our world. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November. The National Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

Contact: Pam Morisse Company: PIN Business Network Tel: 720-552-5827 Email [email protected]

SOURCE PIN Business Network

