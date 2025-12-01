EY announces John D. Steinmetz of Vista Bank as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 National Finalist

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that John D. Steinmetz, President and CEO of Vista Bank was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 National Finalist, following Mr. Steinmetz's selection as a Southwest regional award winner in June.

John D. Steinmetz serves as President and CEO of Vista Bank, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Vista Bancshares. A 2024 DCEO Corporate Citizen Leadership Excellence Award Winner and 2019 Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) Most-Admired CEO, Steinmetz is a member of the Young Professionals Organization (YPO) Dallas and Aspen chapters as well as the exclusive Chief Executives Organization, and serves on the Cotton Bowl Board of Directors.

Steinmetz was chosen from a group of 221 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners, representing 191 companies across the United States. For 40 years, Entrepreneur Of The Year has been the premier competitive business award for ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities and creating long-term value.

Founded in 1912, Vista Bank is an award-winning full-service commercial bank that has grown 693% in asset size in the last decade alone. Headquartered in Dallas, with $2.5 billion in asset size as of September 30, 2025, Vista has 10 banking centers across Texas and Florida. Vista Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of Vista Bank, recently announced entry into a definitive merger agreement with National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC), the parent company of NBH Bank, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Based on September 30, 2025 financials, the combined company will have approximately $12.6 billion in pro forma assets and $10.7 billion in pro forma deposits with locations spanning nine states. NBHC plans to retain the Vista Bank brand in Texas and roll out the Vista Bank brand in NBHC's other markets (other than Wyoming) over time.

Mr. Steinmetz was selected by a panel of independent judges comprised of entrepreneurs and other respected business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their proven records of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I couldn't be more humbled by this incredible honor," stated John D. Steinmetz, President & CEO of Vista Bank. "Having spent my entire career helping entrepreneurs build their companies, I can truly say that aside from the U.S. military, there is not another group of individuals that I respect more. Receiving this recognition, among such impressive founders and CEOs, is truly a privilege that I accept on behalf of the incredible team of bankers that execute on the vision daily while making Vista Bank the best place to call work."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders, including original founders who grew their business from inception, visionary CEOs who transformed companies with innovation, and family business leaders who modernized legacy models for future success, for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit.

The national finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 national honorees.

SOURCE Vista Bank