EY Announces Jon Ferrando of RV Retailer as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Florida Award Winner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) was named an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Florida Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Jon Ferrando was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.

Jon Ferrando co-founded RV Retailer in 2018 with a bold vision of building the greatest RV retail company the world has ever seen with a focus on customer service, innovation, training, leadership development and investing in RVR's associates. With recent announced expansion, in just over three years RV Retailer will have 70 full-service RV stores in 24 states with over 2,600 associates selling tens of thousands of RVs annually.

"Being named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award is the ultimate honor," said Ferrando. "What we have accomplished at RV Retailer would not have been possible without our leadership team and growing family of associates nationwide. The support and inspiration I receive from my team is unmatched and I am thrilled for what is to come. I am also incredibly blessed with a great family that supports me in an amazing way."

As a Florida award winner, Ferrando is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced on November 13 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the Blue Dog acquisition, RV Retailer will have 70 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

