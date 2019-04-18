EY Announces Jose Vargas, Co-Founder & President of HealthCare.com Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in Florida

Mr. Vargas has been a successful technology entrepreneur for over 19 years, starting in 2000 when he founded MailCreations.com, an email and performance marketing company based in Miami. The company grew profitably with year-over-year growth rates of over 100%, in 2004 MailCreations.com was acquired by a Japanese publicly traded corporation. In 2007 he co-founded BrokersWeb, a fast-growing pay-per-click marketplace for insurance and financial products, which was acquired in 2011 by Vantage Media. Other companies he co-founded include AutoWeb, acquired by Autobytel, BlueKite, acquired by Xoom/Paypal, and MedicareSupplement.com acquired by Tranzact. Currently he is co-founder and president of HealthCare.com and a board member of PeopleFund and AutoWeb [AUTO].

"It is an honor to be part of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists," shared Mr. Vargas. "All finalists are tremendous businessmen and women who I admire, and it is a personal milestone to see my name amongst such successful and accomplished entrepreneurs."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About HealthCare.com

HealthCare.com is an online health insurance company providing a data-driven shopping platform and insurance content to help American consumers enroll in individual health insurance and Medicare plans. HealthCare.com also develops and markets a portfolio of proprietary, direct-to-consumer health insurance and supplemental insurance products under the name Pivot Health. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by PeopleFund and individual investors including current and former executives of Booking.com and Priceline. HealthCare.com is a 3-time honoree of the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing companies. For more info, visit www.healthcare.com .

