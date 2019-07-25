EY announces Kate Richard of The Warwick Group named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in the Southwest Region

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced that Kate Richard, CEO, of The Warwick Group, an investment firm that manages alternative asset classes, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Fin Tech & Financial Services category in the Southwest region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Ms. Richard was selected by an independent panel of judges.

"I admire the focus of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Program on never giving up. It is perfectly apt for an award series focused on entrepreneurship. Resilience is part and parcel to the founding, leading, pivoting, protecting, pruning and growing of the entrepreneurial organizations that EY honors through the Entrepreneur of the Year Program."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

of Goya Foods Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

of Kendra Scott LLC Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley , PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Southwest award winner, Kate Richard is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About The Warwick Group

The Warwick Group ("Warwick") is an investment firm that manages alternative asset classes. The firm has approximately $2 billion in managed assets and has completed over 1,000 transactions since inception. Warwick aims to generate attractive investment returns across market cycles, driving growth and value creation, through the expertise of its world-class team. Warwick has approximately 70 investment professionals and invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital. Its largest platform, Warwick Energy Group was founded in 2010 and is a premier provider of private equity capital in the US energy industry. Current investments of note include creation and ownership of one of the largest private companies in the cores of the STACK and SCOOP oil fields in Oklahoma, and upstream and midstream assets across 70,000 acres in the Eagle Ford Shale oil field in Karnes and Live Oak Counties, Texas.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

