EY Announces Lauren Schulte Wang of The Flex Company as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Lauren Schulte Wang of The Flex Co. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Lauren Schulte Wang, CEO and Founder of The Flex Co. (CNW Group/The Flex Co.)

Lauren was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist," said Lauren Schulte Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co. "I created Flex to help people no longer dread menstruation. Recognition as an EY Greater Los Angeles Finalist two years in a row acknowledges my team's hard work to make innovative, sustainable period products that solve real problems and deliver life-changing comfort to our customers every day."

About The Flex Co.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating a more comfortable period for everyone. Our product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in over 30,000 retailers across North America. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at FlexFits.com , and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

