EY Announces Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach, As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist In The Pacific Northwest Region

2018 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Outreach, with two new product announcements – Outreach Meetings and Outreach Amplify – leadership additions to its rapidly growing team, and its first-ever customer awards program, Nucleo. On top of this, the leading sales engagement company is heading into its second annual customer conference, Unleash, boasting over 700 registered sales leaders and a lineup of world-class speakers. At the helm of one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in history, Medina and his team of top tech talent show no signs of slowing down.

"Since launching four years ago, Outreach has experienced rapid growth from all corners – from our headcount of over 250 employees, to fundraising, to onboarding new customers. With this growth comes a new set of obstacles, but we've overcome these challenges through embracing the grit and tenacity engrained in Outreach's DNA, which has made us stronger, more adaptable, and ultimately transformed us into the company we are today," said Medina. "I'm extremely proud to be selected as a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Award because it's a direct reflection of our hardworking team that continues to pioneer the customer engagement space."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

