EDISON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Skidmore, Chief Executive Officer of CS Energy, has been named an Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

EY Announces Matthew Skidmore of CS Energy as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New Jersey Award Winner

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Skidmore was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program's first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 7, 2020.

CS Energy is a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries. As CEO, Skidmore has led the company through strategic and sustained growth. Over the last five years, annual sales have increased from $75 million to $350 million, and the company has expanded its geographic footprint to 17 states. He has also increased the CS Energy team by 300% to accommodate the firm's robust project pipeline. Most recently in 2020, Skidmore and CS Energy achieved a significant industry milestone: completing 1 gigawatt of solar installed across over 200 distinct projects, making CS Energy one of only 10 solar companies in the nation to have reached this milestone.

Matthew Skidmore shared, "It is truly an honor to receive this award, and to be recognized for doing what I love most: leading an incredible team with a long history of delivering high-quality solar projects to our clients across the country."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Skidmore will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. As a New Jersey award winner, Skidmore is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

About CS Energy

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

