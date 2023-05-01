EY Announces Michael Sachse of Dandelion Energy as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Michael Sachse of Dandelion Energy was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Sachse was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award finalist is a tremendous honor and testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Dandelion Energy team," said Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "Our mission is to revolutionize home heating and cooling by providing sustainable, accessible, and affordable geothermal solutions. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue pushing boundaries and transforming the industry, one home at a time."

Dandelion Energy was spun out of Google X (Now Alphabet) in 2017. From the start, Dandelion's focus has been on bringing sustainable heating and cooling forward, and the company identified geothermal, or ground-source heat pumps, as an existing technology that had not yet been brought to scale.

In October 2022, Dandelion celebrated its 1,000th geothermal installation , while expanding access to residential geothermal heating and cooling to Massachusetts and Connecticut, and opening operations centers throughout the region. As of March 2023, the systems Dandelion has installed will reduce carbon emissions by 605,754 tons by 2050, the equivalent of removing over 19,100 gas-powered cars from the road. Sachse recently participated in the White House executive roundtable on heat pump manufacturing.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13th, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading residential geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for modern homeowners, Dandelion is working to mitigate climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

