EY announces Michael Wittmeyer of JM Bullion named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in the Southwest Region

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Michael Wittmeyer, CEO of JM Bullion, an online retailer of precious metals, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Retail & Consumer Products category in the Southwest region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Michael Wittmeyer was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX on June 29th.

At the gala, Mike acknowledged his team, family, and friends. Looking back he recalled the challenges they endured to bring them to today. Today JM Bullion is the second largest precious metals retailer in the country, and growing daily.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

of Goya Foods Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

of Kendra Scott LLC Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley , PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Southwest award winner, Michael Wittmeyer is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About JM Bullion

JM Bullion is a leading online retailer of precious metals. Their customer support center and Headquarters are in Dallas, Texas. JM Bullion believes everyone should plan for their future, and they ensure anyone, regardless of budget, has the opportunity to physically own investments proven to retain value throughout generations. Start safeguarding tomorrow today. Visit www.jmbullion.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

