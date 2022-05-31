EY Announces Mike Schroeder of Roundstone Insurance as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award Finalist

"Being selected as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year award is testament to the efforts and contributions of the entire Roundstone team as we continue to grow at a fast pace," said Michael Schroeder, founder and President of Roundstone. "I am honored to be recognized in pursuit of a mission that I care deeply about: affordable, high-quality healthcare for all – and the part our company plays in helping small and mid-size businesses offer great health benefits to their employees."

Regional winners will be announced at the East Central awards celebration on June 16, 2022 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA. Those winners will be considered by the national independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, a prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our self-funded group captive solution delivers high-quality care, reduces claims volatility, and returns savings back to employers and employees– a win-win all around. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Follow our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

