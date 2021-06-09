EY Announces Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New York Award Finalist

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, maker of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health , an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New York Award finalist . Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Panner was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 3rd and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named a New York finalist for this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "The past year has seen a revolution in digital health. Our innovative customers working with our passionate team at Ambra Health have made life-changing medical imaging data available more easily, improving care and transforming research."

Panner joined Ambra Health as CEO in 2012. Fueled by his passion to improve medical imaging coupled with extensive cloud knowledge and leadership skills, Ambra Health quickly scaled to become the leading medical image management suite. With over 10 billion images under management , the Ambra suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and interoperable cloud platform that lets providers access imaging data securely anytime, anywhere. Today, the Ambra cloud suite powers image exchange and more at eight of the top 10 hospitals and seven of the top 10 children's hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies.

Before Ambra, Morris built and sold an industry-leading business-process software company, OpenAir, to NetSuite. Prior to that, he was an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. and spent a year fighting narco-terrorism at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ ey.com/us/eoy

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

SOURCE Ambra Health

Related Links

https://ambrahealth.com/

