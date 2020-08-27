EY Announces Nick Culbertson of Protenus as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Nick Culbertson, CEO of Protenus, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Culbertson was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges.

Entrepreneur Of The Year nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Award winners will be announced through a virtual event in October and will join a community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for the 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year Award among other great company founders and leaders," stated Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO. "Our team works hard to prevent incidents that could pose harm to patients, healthcare workforce, and the health organizations. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with healthcare organizations across the country to innovate healthcare."

Founded in 2014, Protenus uses artificial intelligence to detect and prevent compliance violations, such as patient privacy violations and incidents of clinical drug diversion, for the nation's leading health systems. Protenus was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in 2020 and a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence. Protenus was also named the top patient privacy monitoring solution by KLAS Research in 2019 and 2020 and by Black Book in 2019. Protenus received the 2019 Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics and was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring and one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in 2020 and one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. In 2019, Protenus was named one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

