EY announces Patrick Maloney of Inspire as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award finalist in Greater Los Angeles

"It's an honor to be recognized today alongside some of the city's leading entrepreneurs," said Patrick. "Inspire's success is made possible by my team and our relentless focus on accelerating a clean energy future. I'd also like to thank our investors and companies like Shell for believing in our mission; together, we're solving one of the most pressing issues of our time."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

To learn more about the Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Inspire

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by simplifying consumer adoption of clean energy and smart home technologies. Disrupting the one-size-fits-all utility model, Inspire's groundbreaking Smart Energy subscription seamlessly combines personalized clean energy plans with best-in-class smart devices. Using Inspire's app, members control their smart homes from anywhere and select automated settings to use less energy while earning rewards. Inspire is dedicated to making it easy for everyone to have a smart, sustainable home. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire is nationally recognized for its commitment to making a positive impact on the planet. It was featured in Fast Company and Mashable, and chosen as one of Fortune's 50 Best Small Workplaces in 2017. Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

To learn more about Inspire, visit https://www.helloinspire.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

