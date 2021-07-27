EY Announces Ray Lui & Mary McCann, Co-Founders of Sprinly, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Finalists

Lui and McCann were selected by a panel of independent judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, which is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values- based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch 35 years ago, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni include John Mackey of Whole Foods, Howard Schultz of Starbucks, and Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn.

Lui and McCann launched Sprinly on a mission to create an honestly healthier society and make it easier for people to eat more vegetables. "There's nothing quite like being an entrepreneur," said McCann. "Building a team that's aligned towards the same mission, and problem-solving every step of the way is very rewarding. Always working to get better – that's what it's all about."

In addition to Sprinly's co-founders being named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 finalists, Sprinly was recently ranked in the Inc. 5000 as the #2 fastest-growing food brand in the U.S., including the #1 fastest-growing organic plant-based food brand and #113 fastest-growing company overall. Furthermore, they were named one of the Top 5 Best Places to Work in Cleveland and received Inc.'s Best in Business Award for Biggest Positive Impact on Society.

"It's incredibly fulfilling to build something from scratch," said Lui. "With any entrepreneurial journey, there will always be obstacles, but if it wasn't a challenge, we wouldn't be doing it. The biggest challenges are often the ones worth going after."

About Sprinly

Sprinly is an organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce brand on a mission to help people eat more vegetables and live healthier lives. Customers order their fresh, ready-to-eat meals online, which are delivered weekly. Sprinly's focus is on honest health – their meals are all made from scratch using the highest quality, nutrient-dense ingredients that are organic and 100% vegan. Inspired by flavor and perfected with nutrition, Sprinly is constantly innovating to change the way people think about plant- based foods.

