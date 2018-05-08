EY Announces Reed J. Seaton of Hellas Construction Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas Region

"I am grateful and honored to be nominated alongside such an impressive group of entrepreneurs. I'm sure we can all appreciate the journey that brought us here. My professional success at Hellas is truly defined by the people that have worked alongside me these past fifteen years. The people that show up, the people that care, the people that work hard sometimes long hours away from their families to do what we do; the people that do whatever it takes to get those stadium fields, tracks, courts, sports facilities built for their families, friends, communities and those all over the U.S. are the reason for Hellas' unprecedented success," Seaton said.

"I can only take credit for having recognized and selected a stellar Hellas team in every single department comprised of extraordinarily dedicated and driven individuals. These individuals have collectively achieved the fastest growing, most successful facility construction and sports surfaces company in the history of our industry."

Hellas Construction is one of the largest and only vertically-integrated sports construction companies in the United States, serving schools and universities nationwide since 2003, along with such NFL teams as the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seaton said, "Our Hellas family is a testament to what hard work, dedication, drive, and passion can accomplish."

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation.

In Central Texas, sponsors also include Broadway Bank, Colliers International, ADP, Aventine Hill Partners, Bridgepoint Consulting, Watkins Insurance Group, Shearman & Sterling, the Austin Business Journal and San Antonio Business Journal.

About Hellas Construction, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. While specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and synthetic surfaces, Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation, and maintenance. Hellas Construction is the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys, Preferred Turf Provider of the Houston Texans, exclusive turf provider for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and an official partner of the Miami Dolphins. Visit hellasconstruction.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact: Katrina Suits

Content Writer

Hellas Construction

(512) 250-2910

ksuits@hellasconstruction.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-reed-j-seaton-of-hellas-construction-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-finalist-in-central-texas-region-300645043.html

SOURCE Hellas Construction

Related Links

http://hellasconstruction.com

