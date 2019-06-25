EY Announces Rich Mahler of Revolutionary Security Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary Security, a cybersecurity services firm dedicated to helping enterprises outpace cyber threats using proactive defense capabilities, today announced that Rich Mahler, President & CEO of Revolutionary Security, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Emerging Technology Company category in Greater Philadelphia. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Mahler was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on June 19th.

Jeff Mucha, Rich Mahler and Rick Cline (L-R) celebrate the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award at the EY gala event in Philadelphia.

"I am honored to be selected from such a prestigious group of business leaders." said Rich Mahler. "Revolutionary Security's tremendous growth is a credit to the exceptional dedication of all of our employees who partner with our clients every day to counter cybersecurity risks."

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Mahler will now participate in the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Revolutionary Security

Revolutionary Security is an experienced and talented team of cyber security professionals whose mission is to provide our clients with the knowledge and expertise to defend their enterprises against cyber threats. Our cyber security consulting and advisory services focus on helping our clients evolve their capabilities across the entire spectrum of people, process, and technology. Revolutionary Security was established by a team whose expertise comes from Defense and Intelligence Community experience and over a decade of tailoring solutions to protect Fortune 500 / Global 1000 companies from all cyber threats. For more information, please visit http://www.revsec.com.

