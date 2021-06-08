EY Announces Rob Davis of CRITICALSTART as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Finalist

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CRITICALSTART CEO, Rob Davis, was named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Awards. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Davis founded CRITICALSTART in 2012 in response to nation-state attacks that occurred in 2011. Companies seeking solutions to cyberattacks were focused on products only, whereas he realized that they really needed to be focused on the people, process and configuration. Recognizing this void in the cybersecurity market, Davis developed a concept that emphasizes these three factors. This changed the conversation within the industry to consider how information technology (IT) impacts business, risk tolerance and specific threats of concern. Recent events, such as the JBS and Colonial Pipeline attacks, further underscore the vital need of CRITICALSTART.

"I am honored to be named to this prestigious group of professionals shaping today's world in the best ways possible so that we may continue to create a bright and better future," said Davis. "Our path to the future may be uncharted, but when change becomes a necessity, then ambition, courage and ingenuity remain our currency.

CRITICALSTART offers managed security services including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), incident response, professional services, and product fulfillment; helping organizations prepare for, respond to and resolve breaches. It has built an expansive channel program, becoming the "go to" MDR vendor for more than 50 partners supported by a robust team of alliance experts. CRITICALSTART is the only MDR provider committed to eliminating acceptable risk and leaving nothing to chance. Its award-winning portfolio includes end-to-end Professional Services, with its MDR strategies putting a stop to alert fatigue.

Davis was selected by a panel of independent judges and award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021, where they will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

