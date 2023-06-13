EY Announces Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock,as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New England Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

CANTON, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) names Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New England Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Price was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being named the EY New England Entrepreneur of the Year award winner is an incredibly humbling experience. From the initial nomination to the surprising selection as a finalist, and ultimately being chosen as one of the winners at the prestigious award ceremony, my journey has been nothing short of astonishing," said Price. "This recognition is not just about me; it symbolizes the collective effort of an exceptional organization and the supportive community that surrounds it. Together, as a School of Rock tribe, we are transforming lives, and I am grateful to be a humble roadie in this incredible journey."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging music education experience, which includes bass lessons , guitar lessons , singing lessons , drum lessons , and piano lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based approach, students around the world have gained superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a New England award winner, Price is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

• Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks • James Park of Fitbit • Daymond John of FUBU • Jodi Berg of Vitamix • Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc. • Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc. • Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of Supergoop! • Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC • Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company • Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

• Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

