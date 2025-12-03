EY announces rollout of new physical AI platform, opening of EY.ai Lab and EY Global Robotics and Physical AI leader appointment

EY.ai Physical AI platform, built with NVIDIA accelerated computing at the core, will help clients safely and sustainably deploy advanced physical AI workloads

EY.ai Lab is first among a global network of EY facilities to be fully dedicated to helping organizations smoothly integrate AI into physical environments

Dr. Youngjun Choi named EY Global Robotics and Physical AI Leader, overseeing strategy and deployment of physical AI solutions for clients

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization (EY) today announces the rollout of a new physical AI platform and solutions accelerated by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software, the opening of EY.ai Lab and a key leadership appointment, underscoring a focus on harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

The new physical AI platform, developed with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, will provide a structured approach for organizations to implement and manage an AI system executed by robots, drones, smart-edge devices and more.

Dr. Youngjun Choi appointed as EY Global Physical AI Leader

By integrating Omniverse libraries, EY will support its clients with developing digital twins for modeling, testing and improving physical systems before deploying them into the real world, helping reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value. EY will also integrate NVIDIA Isaac's open models, simulation and learning frameworks to help clients to develop, simulate and validate AI-driven robots in realistic 3D environments. NVIDIA AI Enterprise provides a secure, scalable and high-performance foundation for employing advanced AI workloads.

The platform will focus on three foundational elements:

AI-ready data: Generating synthetic data to simulate the multitude of scenarios for physical AI

Digital Twin creation and Robotics simulation and training with Omniverse libraries: Leveraging NVIDIA's open models, libraries and frameworks to help bridge digital and physical worlds, providing real-time insights, performance monitoring and facilitating operational continuity

Responsible physical AI: Implementing robust guardrails to help uphold safety, ethics, compliance and resilience across operations

EY physical AI solutions will utilize platform components to encompass the entire implementation lifecycle from strategy, safety, design, implementation and maintenance of physical AI applications across key sectors such as industrials, energy, consumer and health.

Raj Sharma, EY Global Managing Partner – Growth & Innovation, says:

"Physical AI is transforming how businesses across sectors operate and help create value, from enhanced automation and greater efficiency to significantly helping reduce operational costs. By combining deep EY industry knowledge with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, this new platform is expected to accelerate how EY helps clients orchestrate these developments responsibly and support them to take the leap from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment."

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise AI Software, NVIDIA says:

"Enterprises are bringing robotics and automation into the real world to adapt to shifting demographics and boost safety for people working in factories and other industrial facilities. The EY.ai Lab accelerated by NVIDIA AI infrastructure and software helps organizations simulate, optimize and safely deploy robotics applications at enterprise scale, accelerating the next phase of the AI industrial revolution."

Investments in talent, infrastructure and research

EY also announces the appointment of Dr. Youngjun Choi as the new EY Global Physical AI Leader, effective immediately. In this role, Choi will oversee the next-generation robotics and physical AI workstream and promoting efforts for positioning EY as a trusted advisor in this dynamic and fast-evolving field.

Choi brings nearly two decades of experience working closely with executives and industry leaders to advance new solutions, foster strategic partnerships and help accelerate growth. In his most recent role, he led the UPS Robotics AI Lab, where he oversaw pioneering projects to transform the organization's legacy network through adopting advanced robotics, digital twins and AI. He also served as a research faculty member in Aerospace Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, contributing to advancements in aerial robotics and autonomous systems.

Choi is also charged with helping lead the newly opened EY.ai Lab, located in the US technology hub of Alpharetta, Georgia, and a first of its kind facility that smoothly integrates AI into physical environments.

Joe Depa, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"EY clients are looking for innovative ways to leverage technology for better decision-making and improved business performance. Physical AI is at the forefront of this but requires trusted AI-ready data and must be governed with trust from the outset. With Dr. Choi's deep experience to guide the launch of the new EY.ai Lab, EY teams are starting to get beyond the surface of what is possible and build a true foundation for scalable, enterprise-grade operations that drive positive outcomes in the world of physical AI."

While the Lab is part of a growing global network of EY sites featuring work with physical AI, it represents the first that is fully dedicated to this emerging technology. Equipped with leading-edge robotics, sensors and simulation capabilities, the Lab offers organizations a rapid R&D environment to help prototype, test and deploy scalable physical AI solutions. The Lab allows organizations to:

Design and simulate physical AI systems in a virtual testbed to validate financial viability and operational feasibility through comprehensive what-if simulations

Develop solutions across diverse form factors including humanoids, quadrupeds and other next-generation robotics platforms

Improve logistics, manufacturing and maintenance workflows through digital twins

This expansion builds upon ongoing EY and NVIDIA collaborations, including the agentic AI platform launched earlier this year. The collaboration will look to further expand physical AI offerings to provide capabilities for new industries, such as energy, health, and smart cities; and help drive sustainability through intelligent automation that reduces waste and environmental impact.

For more visit EY.ai.

