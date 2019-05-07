EY Announces Ronnie Shugar & Donda Mullis of Raw Sugar Living as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award Semifinalists in Greater Los Angeles

"We champion a company culture built on integrity, kindness and leading by example. It's the simplest acts of kindness that promotes real change. For us, it begins with a simple bar of soap. For every product purchased, Raw Sugar donates a bar of soap to a person in need-5 million bars & counting!" says Mullis & Shugar.

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Los Angeles, local sponsors include Platinum sponsor: Marsh; Gold sponsor: Tangram; Silver sponsors: Ballard Spahr LLP, Boston Private Bank, and Cresa; Media sponsor: C‑Suite Media; and PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Raw Sugar Living

ABOUT RAW SUGAR LIVING: Based in Southern California, Raw Sugar Living is a natural lifestyle brand on a mission to promote clean and healthy living through products that are good for the body and nourish the soul. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Raw Sugar was named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Enterpreneur360 List for their innovation, growth, leadership value and impact. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!). To learn more, visit rawsugarliving.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @rawsugarliving

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. Please visit ey.com/eoy.

To learn more about the Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla. Join the conversation on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYGLA.

Contact: Nahal Garkani

Company: Raw Sugar Living

Tel: (818) 501-0018 X 101

Email: Nahal@RawSugarLiving.com

SOURCE Raw Sugar Living

Related Links

http://rawsugarliving.com

