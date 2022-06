EY Announces S. Mark McKenna, MD, MBA of OVME as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award Winner

ATLANTA, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Chairman, Founder and Chief Medical Officer S. Mark McKenna, MD, MBA of OVME was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mark based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

S. Mark McKenna, MD, MBA

"I am honored to receive this esteemed honor. The fuel of any great entrepreneur is a great team, and this instance is certainly no exception," says Dr. McKenna who founded OVME, a trusted medical aesthetics studio, which has garnered a loyal following and a reputation as a pioneer for its luxury treatments, expertly trained medical staff, tech-enabled approach, and self-love mantra. Known for bringing out the best in others by delivering exceptional aesthetic outcomes, the brand currently has a total of nineteen studios in eleven markets across the US, with another six set to open by the end of 2022.

As a Southeast award winner, Mark will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About OVME

OVME, pronounced "of me," is a medical aesthetic enterprise that connects aspirational women and men with skilled health care providers in select cities nationwide. OVME offers a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services within contemporary yet welcoming retail boutiques that promise to deliver the "Fountain Ov You®." Made up of thought leaders and status-quo challengers, the OVME team adheres to exacting standards of excellence and unwavering attention to detail, combining community and culture with superior cosmetic outcomes. For more information, visit ovme.com and follow OVME on Facebook and Instagram .

