EY Announces Sara Makin MSEd, LPC, NCC of Makin Wellness as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 East Central Award Finalist

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder & CEO Sara Makin of Makin Wellness was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 East Central Award finalist . Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Sara Makin was selected by an independent panel of judges . Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being an entrepreneur is not just about building a successful company, it's about creating value and making a positive impact on the world. At Makin Wellness, we believe in the power of online therapy to transform lives. We deliver high-quality online therapy to help individuals, couples, and families overcome their challenges and lead fulfilling lives. We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, and are committed to providing an exceptional clinical experience to our patients."

- Sara Makin, MSEd, LPC, NCC

Makin Wellness is an online therapy company founded in 2017 by Sara Makin with a mission to help millions heal & become happy again. Their team of specialized online therapists takes an evidence-based approach to mental health. Makin Wellness is the leading provider of online therapy in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Vermont and has received numerous awards and accolades for its exceptional approach to treatment.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 14, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards , which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Makin Wellness

We are on a mission to help millions of people to heal & become happy again through excellent online therapy. Makin Wellness provides a safe, caring environment with only top-rated specialists. We provide secure online therapy & counseling that fits your life. With a results-based, individualized approach, our goal is to help you heal and become happy again.

