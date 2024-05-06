EY Announces SCOTT ARONSTEIN, CEO, CONNECTIVITY SOURCE as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

HOUSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Scott Aronstein, CEO, Connectivity Source was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Gulf South Award finalist. The Gulf South program celebrates entrepreneurs from Central and South Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. In its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Scott was one of the regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

In Scott's words, "I am honored and humbled to be a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 program. It takes a team of dedicated and talented people to create, develop and grow a business. I am fortunate to have an incredible team with me on this journey throughout the years."

Connectivity Source is a postpaid and prepaid wireless device and services retail store operator established in 1999. The Connectivity Source Group of Companies also serves retail customers as a franchisee of Cell Phone Repair by Assurant, offering mobile device repair services and technical support solutions. Additionally, the company has a business-to-business sales division that sells wireless products and services to government, enterprise and business customers.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional winners will be announced June 13, 2024 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will be considered by National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network connecting women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

