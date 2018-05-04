EY Announces Scott Scully of Abstrakt Marketing Group Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Heartland program

"I'm very aware it takes a team to create the success that we've had over the last 10 years. It is all based on a unified vision and a hunger to change the way marketing exists today," said Scott Scully.

Scully's success in leading his startup company from less than $100,000 in annual revenue to sales of over $1 million per month has made him stand out a leader in the marketing arena. Abstrakt is projecting to hit $25 million for fiscal 2018, which is up $5.5 million from fiscal 2017 - in less than 10 years. In that same time span, the company's team has grown from three to nearly 300 full-time employees. The company has a bold, strategic vision and long-term business plan. The business measures success based upon the achievements of both its clients AND employees. Abstrakt strives to achieve new business growth for all of its clients. In order to do so, it delivers a dynamic marketing solution combining strategy, expertise and creativity. Scully's successes are visibly shared with Abstrakt's employees, clients and the community. Their motto of "Always Be Growing" exemplifies the attitude and everyday objective of each member of this unique organization.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Abstrakt Marketing Group

Based in St. Louis, MO, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 600 clients nationwide. With 250+ employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead generation company, offering both inbound and outbound solutions for their client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

