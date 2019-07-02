EY announces Sharecare's Jeff Arnold named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in the Southeast

ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Jeff Arnold of Sharecare, the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – dynamically and easily manage all of their health in one place, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the category of Transformative Leader in the Southeast. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Arnold was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2019. This is the second time that Arnold has won the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in the Southeast – previously in 1999 after founding WebMD – making him one of only a handful of Entrepreneur Of The Year winners in history to receive the award for two different companies.

"This honor wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our exceptional team at Sharecare, each of whom live our mission every day, as well as the commitment of investors and partners that have stood by me since I founded WebMD; collectively, their support truly has been critical to our success," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "I'm incredibly honored to be named a winner twice in 20 years and hope that my story inspires future entrepreneurs to have faith in your idea and surround yourself with people that both believe in your vision and are willing to challenge you on the journey – those are the difference makers."

Founded by Arnold and cardiothoracic surgeon and Emmy Award-winning TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sharecare's mission is to help each person build a longer, better life by enabling health transformation at the individual, organizational and community level. Through its comprehensive mobile platform, Sharecare enables people to go from assessment to action, and connect to the personalized information, evidence-based programs, benefits, community resources and health services they need to live their best lives. Available for free download on the App Store and Google Play, Sharecare also helps its employer, health plan and government partners – such as Walmart, Highmark Health and the State Health Benefit Plan of Georgia, to name a few – drive measurable outcomes, close gaps in care and improve wellbeing for their populations.

Since its founding, Sharecare has grown to more than 2600 employees across 29 offices globally; closed 13 strategic acquisitions; and raised more than $400 million in total capital to date from investors extending from the living room to doctors' exam rooms and into the workplace, including hospitals, health care investment firms and health plans: in particular, HCA, Trinity Health, the Heritage Healthcare Innovation Fund and CareFirst; media companies Discovery Communications, Harpo Productions, Remark Holdings and Sony Pictures Television; high growth technology investment firms such as Claritas Capital; noted crossover fund Wellington Management; Wells Fargo; and Swiss Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance providers.

As a Southeast award winner, Arnold is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

