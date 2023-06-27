EY Announces Sheldon Arora of LiquidAgents Healthcare as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

PLANO, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Sheldon Arora of LiquidAgents Healthcare was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Sheldon Arora was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award and grateful to Ernst & Young for the recognition," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of LiquidAgents Healthcare. "Our teams are dedicated to delivering our healthcare workers white glove treatment on a daily basis. We go the extra mile to ensure "concierge-level" support to healthcare workers and it makes all the difference to the people out in the field."

LiquidAgents Healthcare, the most award-winning healthcare staffing agency, provides clinical staffing solutions to public and private health systems across the U.S. for travel nursing, travel allied and permanent placement. The company provides experienced healthcare professionals, staffing flexibility, industry-leading credentialing methods and dedicated customer support.

LiquidAgents Healthcare is certified by The Joint Commission with a "Gold Seal of Approval," and is recognized by the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations and Staffing Industry Analysts as a trusted leader in the healthcare staffing space.

Arora is also the founder and CEO of StaffDNA, a digital marketplace for healthcare job seekers. The company launched its namesake app three years ago to deliver unprecedented user autonomy and transparency in pay packages. The app has been downloaded over one million times by job searchers seeking more control over the job search process than traditional staffing models provide.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Southwest award winner, Sheldon Arora is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare provides workforce staffing solutions for healthcare facilities nationwide. LiquidAgents' experienced recruiters use proven identification and selection methods to recruit choice healthcare talent, including nurses and allied health professionals, and place them in public and private facilities looking to secure travel, local, staff, and per diem healthcare personnel. LiquidAgents Healthcare has been a long-time leader in the industry, consistently recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies by Inc Magazine and Fast Company, Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare, and many others. The LiquidAgents app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About StaffDNA

StaffDNA was founded in March 2020 to redefine the digital staffing model with next generation technology. The Plano, TX based company pioneers digital marketplace offerings for healthcare professionals and employers. The StaffDNA app gives users unprecedented levels of transparency and control over their healthcare careers and provides nationwide coverage to more than 6000 hospitals, long term care, and skilled nursing facilities. StaffDNA has won numerous awards including World Changing Technology recognition from Fast Company and Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare. To learn more visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA's app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

