EY announces Siva Namasivayam of SCIOInspire, Corp. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in New York

"SCIO and I feel honored to have been selected as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of The Year for 2018 and to be included amongst other accomplished organizations and entrepreneurs in this region," says Siva Namasivayam. "This honors all SCIO employees globally who continue to strive towards bringing positive changes to the healthcare industry and are well-positioned for the challenges that the future has in store for us."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About SCIO Health Analytics

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, SCIO Health Analytics is a leading health analytics solution and services company. It serves over 100 healthcare organizations representing over 130 million covered lives across the continuum including providers, health plans, PBMs, employers, health services and global life sciences companies.

SCIO provides predictive analytics and insights as a service to transform data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations identify opportunities and prescribe actions to drive operational performance and address the healthcare waste epidemic while improving care quality. SCIO is dedicated to helping our clients achieve optimal outcomes and decrease the total cost of care. For more information, call us at 1.800.653.3144 or visit: www.sciohealthanalytics.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/sgm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact: SCIO Contact: Brandon Glenn Michele Norton, M.S., R.N. Amendola Communications Senior Vice President Marketing (216) 233-4357 (727) 815-7710 bglenn@acmarketingpr.com mnorton@sciohealthanalytics.com

