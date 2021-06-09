EY Announces Sukumar Iyer of Brillient Corporation as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

RESTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that CEO and Executive Chairman Sukumar Iyer of Brillient Corporation was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Brillient Corporation

Sukumar was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Aug. 3 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"It is an honor to be a finalist with an accomplished group of entrepreneurs. This is also in recognition of Brillient Corporation, our amazing team, collaborative culture and the passion that drives our exceptional performance. We are winners already," said Sukumar Iyer.

"It is an honor to be a finalist with an accomplished group of entrepreneurs. This is also in recognition of Brillient Corporation, our amazing team, collaborative culture and the passion that drives our exceptional performance. We are winners already," said Sukumar Iyer.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

703-994-4232

[email protected]

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Brillient Corporation