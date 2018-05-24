EY Announces Tim Britt, CEO of Synoptek, Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Orange County Region

"At Synoptek, we leverage a truly unique model that blends a combination of customer specific teams and shared services to deliver high-function and high-quality IT services at predictable service levels and predictable costs," said Britt. "We have a huge customer-centric orientation, [thus] the quality of the service, their experience and customer service need to be aligned and consistent to ensure operational excellence. Our continued team focus is to excel as a world-class IT leader and management partner to our customers, and we do this through current, strategic service offerings for simplified managed IT processes. We continually strategize on how new technology applies to our clients' IT infrastructures in order improve their businesses overall."

Tim Britt has continued to be recognized for his diligence in making a difference in the technology community, committed to delivering excellence through Synoptek to helping companies create and build more value since 2001. The company has since grown to build on Britt's vision by expanding geographically across a range of industry expertise through continually diversifying Synoptek's service portfolio. Learn more about Synoptek's full story here.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. As the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year has been at the forefront of identifying game-changing business leaders and celebrating American ingenuity. The program makes a difference by encouraging entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

"To remain competitive, you must constantly plan and imagine how you're going to use technology in the future. So many service providers focus on keeping current operations running," Britt noted. "But if you're just keeping the current operations running, you are falling behind."

About Synoptek

Synoptek provides world-class strategic IT leadership and hyper-efficient operational support, enabling our global client-base to grow and transform their businesses with our comprehensive, tactical IT services, including: core infrastructure management, managed cloud and hosting, cybersecurity services, end-user service and support such as 24x7 Help Desk, applications support, business continuity and disaster recovery services along with expert IT consulting. Synoptek offers personal attention and value to every client, every time, with unmatched commitment to customer service in the industry. Synoptek serves more than 2,500 active clients located around the world, operating their critical IT networks and systems. Operating over 20 years, Synoptek is consistently recognized for thought leadership and growth as confirmed by industry awards and recognition. Synoptek's approach to deliver IT support solutions focuses on providing exceptional value, innovation, assurance and integrity to help organizations achieve superior end results. Learn more about Synoptek at synoptek.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

