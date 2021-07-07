EY Announces Tony Stahl of KOS as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest - Orange County Award Finalist

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and Plant Protein Avatar Tony Stahl of KOS was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest - Orange County Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Tony Stahl of KOS

Tony was selected by a panel of independent judges—his nearly-uncontainable enthusiasm, energy, and articulation of the KOS mission making the case. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 5, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Tony is humbled by the recognition, and grateful to be considered alongside his brilliant, creative, and driven co-finalists.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies; a category into which KOS neatly fits thanks to its broad adoption by an increasingly enlightened public. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Tony has been throwing sparks at every aspect of the deeply-felt KOS mission since the company's co-founding three years ago. Since its launch, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"We have an obligation as leaders of today to raise up the leaders of tomorrow. We invest the time, energy and resources to help our team think, act, and become leaders to maximize their value both professionally and personally. We lead with Why on everything we do, and help the team understand how their role plays a critical part of the Vision for KOS."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America.

In the Pacific Southwest - Orange County Region, sponsors also include Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth (Premium Sponsor), Lockton Insurance Brokers, LLC ((Premium Sponsor), Tangram (Supporting Sponsor) and Cresa (Supporting Sponsor).

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

About KOS

KOS is a Greek island in the Dodecanese chain (as you'd guessed). It is also the birthplace of Hippocrates—the ancient Greek health enthusiast, and today's anointed "Father of Medicine". KOS offers a boutique family of plant-based products made entirely out of the good stuff springing from the soil. Transparent ingredients transparently sourced. Our mad scientists are farmers.

A plant-based diet gets you, the human animal, closer to the dynamo powering the biosphere, andremove incidentally stops the explosive waste of caloric energy keeping nearly a billion people around the world in a state of daily caloric depletion. Food has a problem. KOS is approaching the issue at its energy base, building a brick-by-brick model of individual sustainability that can't help but scale to the larger world. Because the larger world is All of Us.

MEDIA CONTACT

April Donelson / Olivia Levis

213-225-4439

[email protected]

SOURCE KOS