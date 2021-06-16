EY Announces Volta Charging's Scott Mercer And Chris Wendel As Entrepreneurs Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO, and Chris Wendel, Co-Founder and President, of Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging") are finalists for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult companies from the now to the next— and beyond.

Mercer and Wendel were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, and they will then become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, degree of difficulty, financial performance, societal impact and building a values-based company, and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

"I'm grateful to be recognized for my mission in helping to create a fueling infrastructure centered around drivers and focused on accelerating EV adoption," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO at Volta Charging. "I'm also humbled to be chosen from such a strong group of relentless leaders, who all share a mission to transform industries and communities for the better."

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle charging networks. Unique to the market, Volta's business model centers around evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles by building a charging infrastructure that reinforces desired behaviors at each location. Volta Charging's charging stations feature large, eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network, providing brands a way to reach shoppers moments before they enter a store. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles where and when they shop. Volta Charging's business partners who choose to have Volta stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.

"Being named a finalist in Northern California's Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® program is really a testament to the creativity, passion and tenacity of the entire Volta team," said Chris Wendel, Co-founder and President at Volta Charging. "I look forward to continuing our mission to accelerate electric vehicle adoption for a more sustainable future – all while offering fueling in places where drivers already like to go."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition compact with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

