EY Announces Yatin Patel & Mahesh Chaddah of Reservations.com as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Florida Award Finalists

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Co-Founders of Reservations.com were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Florida Award finalists. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Yatin Patel and Mahesh Chaddah were selected as one of 21 finalists from nearly 60 nominations by a panel of independent judges.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on Oct. 8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Reservations.com is an award-winning online travel company on a mission to bring the human touch back to online travel. Founded in 2014 with a focus on helping consumers create memorable experiences, Reservations.com has experienced rapid growth. Reservations.com's user-friendly website offers unparalleled visibility into nearly 500,000 properties globally. Reservations.com is on a journey to enable customers to not only reserve hotels, but to create memories. For more information, please visit www.reservations.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

Media Contact: Noel Snow, [email protected], 407-456-3759

