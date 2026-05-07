EY Brazil announces agreement to acquire MB Agro and strengthen its leadership in strategic intelligence for agribusiness

Team led by Alexandre Mendonça de Barros and José Carlos Hausknecht is a national reference in sector analysis and scenario development.

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. (EY Brazil) has entered into an agreement to acquire* MB Agro – Consultoria e Assessoria em Agronomia Sociedade Simples, one of the most highly regarded strategic consulting and market intelligence boutiques serving the Brazilian agribusiness sector. This acquisition expands EY Brazil's market presence and sector depth, strengthening its ability to provide value across the entire business journey by combining proprietary insights, market analysis, strategy and execution within a global, multidisciplinary platform.

MB Agro is widely recognized for its work with financial institutions, large producers, cooperatives, trading companies and investors, providing economic scenarios, strategic reviews and studies that support key decisions related to credit, risk, investments and M&A across the entire agribusiness value chain and its broader ecosystem.

Upon completion of the transaction, two of Brazil's leading agribusiness professionals will join EY Brazil as partners:

Alexandre Mendonça de Barros – An economist nationally recognized for his macroeconomic analysis of agribusiness, a reference in market projections, rural credit and sector trends, and a frequent contributor to strategic debates.

– An economist nationally recognized for his macroeconomic analysis of agribusiness, a reference in market projections, rural credit and sector trends, and a frequent contributor to strategic debates. José Carlos Hausknecht – Agricultural engineer with a master's degree in animal science and pastures, widely respected for his analyses of the agricultural scenario, sectoral analyses and projections for the sector in Brazil.

"The technical depth that Alexandre, José Carlos and their team bring represents a significant addition to our portfolio. This integration enhances our ability to provide diagnostics that support critical market decisions, now embedded within a global, multidisciplinary platform," says Luiz Sérgio Vieira, CEO of EY Brazil.

"Our history began in the 1970s with macroeconomic, sector and scenario analysis. Since 2005, we have focused on agribusiness, and now we are taking a new step forward. At a time when understanding the interaction between climate, costs, demand and geopolitics is essential for sound decision-making, EY Brazil offers the scale and capability to transform complex data into strategic drivers for the entire value chain," says partner Alexandre Mendonça de Barros.

All MB Agro professionals are expected to join the EY Brazil team upon the completion of the transaction. The firm's active portfolio of projects and clients will also be incorporated. Subscription-based products, such as intelligence reports and sector analyses will be also incorporated, maintaining the technical rigor for which they are known in the market.

"Our integration further strengthens our ability to monitor a complex sector with precision. Agribusiness demands technically grounded, data-driven analysis to anticipate movements and reduce uncertainty. I am confident we will deliver even more comprehensive, strategic and insightful services," says MB Agro partner José Carlos Hausknecht.

"This integration was designed to foster continuity for existing clients while significantly expanding our service portfolio and delivery capabilities for the broader market. It places us in a distinctive position to address the most complex demands of Brazilian agribusiness," says Otávio Lopes, EY Brazil Agribusiness Leader.

EY Brazil has a solid presence in agribusiness, built over decades through audit, consulting, tax, M&A and valuation services. EY Brazil also operates an advanced EY Agribusiness Center of Excellence, based in Ribeirao Preto (in the countryside of the state of São Paulo, approximately 200 miles northeast of the capital), which supports sector development through technology, innovation and professional knowledge, connecting companies, startups, universities and research centers.

*The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Notes to editors

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SOURCE EY