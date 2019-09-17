EY collaborates with SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics on differentiated employee experience solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization (EY), which is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, announces its collaboration with SAP® SuccessFactors® and Qualtrics to release the EY PX360 People Experience Transformation Platform.

The EY PX360 Platform expands on the leading capabilities of the EY HR360 Workforce Transformation Platform, adding competencies from Qualtrics and the SAP Cloud Platform to pull experience data (X-data™) and operational data (O-data™) from multiple SAP and non-SAP systems to derive real-time insights about the experience of employees and contingent workers. Chief human resources officers and other enterprise stakeholders can use those insights to rapidly address issues and better curate the people experience.

The EY PX360 platform is being demonstrated for the first time at SuccessConnect®, which is taking place in Las Vegas on September 16-18, 2019. Enterprises using the platform are expected to experience more engaged workers with lower attrition and higher productivity, with the expected results of better customer experiences and business outcomes.

Attendees can see a powerful, new persona-based management dashboard interface that provides actionable insights with drill-down capabilities to get at root causes of experience indicators – such as feedback from people regarding their experiences with onboarding, required learning, or payroll – by correlating the experience indicators to actual operational data.

All features shown in the demo are used by EY in its own people experience transformation journey – a journey that has made EY a top destination for talent, a perennial top finisher in surveys on the most desirable places to work, and a global, purpose-driven enterprise. In the US, Ernst & Young LLP was recognized in Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" annual list for a record 20-consecutive years. EY continues to be the world's most attractive professional services employer for business students in Universum's annual "World's Most Attractive Employer" ranking, and fourth overall behind Apple, Google and Goldman Sachs.

EY also has one of the world's largest deployments of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, with 260,000 people in more than 150 countries all connected to a common EY experience powered by SAP. EY recently announced it recorded eight consecutive years of strong growth, balanced across all core businesses and geographies, and, since starting its purpose-driven people experience journey as part of its Vision 2020 plan launch in 2013, recorded strong 8.5% compound annual growth, supporting the view that an engaged workforce creates leading business performance.

EY expands SAP relationship and signs agreement to join the Qualtrics Partner Network

SAP completed its acquisition of Qualtrics earlier this year to deliver the transformative potential of X-data combined with O-data. The acquisition combines Qualtrics' experience data and insights with SAP's operational data and will help enable customers to better manage supply chains, networks, employees and core processes.

Ernst & Young LLP has signed an agreement to join the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), paving the way for other members of the global EY organization to join the QPN through similar local agreements and leverage the global EY-SAP alliance relationship. As a member of the QPN, EY offers experience management best practices and solutions to clients through its leading People Advisory Services capabilities and its Workforce of the Future solutions.

Mike Bertolino, EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, says:

"The solution we developed by working with SAP and Qualtrics helps enable enterprises to integrate employee experience systems and processes across functions and organizational siloes, with a holistic approach across technologies. These companies are helping revolutionize the industry by bringing their employee experience and operational data together in a platform to determine what impacts people and organizations' bottom lines. The platform is another example of the collaborative approach of the EY and SAP alliance and the positive impact it can have on clients by adopting a business-first view to address strategy, customer value, user experience, process, technology and operational impact."

Michael Yadgar, EY Americas SAP Leader, says:

"In a world where so much is evolving so quickly, the EY alliance with SAP continues to support transformation by enabling our clients to take full advantage of the opportunities that the cloud presents. This is especially true with the EY PX360 Platform, which brings together the power of SAP SuccessFactors solutions and Qualtrics with EY services to transform the employee experience."

To learn more about the EY and SAP alliance, visit ey.com/sap .

