EY Collaborates with TechBridge to Promote Education and Career Development in Technology Industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBridge, Inc. is teaming up with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help train and prepare individuals in under-resourced communities for future in-demand careers in technology through the Technology Career Program.

TechBridge's mission is to eradicate generational poverty by focusing on four critical areas – hunger relief, homeless support, social justice and workforce development. Their Technology Career Program (TCP) is a no-cost, hybrid virtual/classroom-based, skills development, certification, part-time program that prepares individuals for sought-after careers in technology. Participants graduate with connections to potential employers, including EY US.

The initial program with EY US will focus the development of key administrator skills for CRM platforms. As part of the program, EY US will help identify high-demand, full-time roles available to the Technology Career Program alumni, and provide students with details such as job qualifications, job interview opportunities, salary information, and more. EY US will also support future educational programming around ServiceNow, front-end development, and supply chain technology areas.

"The work we do at TechBridge is critical to closing the generational poverty gap," said TechBridge CEO Nicole Armstrong. "Presenting our graduates with real, sustainable job opportunities with companies known for their technical prowess, like EY, is something we are incredibly proud to be able to offer."

The Technology Career Program is Intentionally Designed and Support Goes Beyond the 12-Weeks

Participants from previous years reside in Atlanta, GA, Richardson, TX, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, Houston, TX, Charlotte, NC, Miami, FL, and Denver, CO. During the program, participants have access to a number of offerings, including:

Free training and services

Certifications in high demand, highly marketable technology skills

Access to supportive services from community partners and nonprofits

Professional training, mentoring and coaching on how to interact and perform in the corporate workplace, as well as interviewing skills

Financial literacy

After participants graduate from the program, the support continues:

Direct access to sought after employers for long-term jobs

Support and training while mastering new skills and new environments

Coaches to provide on-the-job mentorship and career planning for up to 12 months

Case managers who ensure graduates receive supportive services when needed, so graduates can maintain their focus on their new jobs and overcome obstacles

Access to technology jobs with competitive salaries

"We are excited to see EY and TechBridge come together to provide meaningful opportunities to graduates of the Technology Career Program," said Yang Shim, EY Americas Technology Consulting Leader. "This work links directly to the important steps we are taking to develop critical skills in today's rapidly growing digital economy. By working with TechBridge, we are acting on our commitment to bridging the Digital Divide, and to support diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives."

The application deadline to join the Winter 2021 cohort closed on October 5, 2021. The next application period will open in the new year. More information on the program is available here.

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking aid in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of

Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

View a PDF version of this article here: EY and TechBridge TCP Program Press Release

Media Contact:

TechBridge Public Affairs

[email protected]



SOURCE TechBridge, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.techbridge.org/

