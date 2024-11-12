EY Entrepreneur Ecosystem Barometer: entrepreneurs predict a stronger economy in 2025

Three in four entrepreneurs (76%) grew their business revenue over the past year, and 72% are considering a strategic transaction in 2025 (M&A, IPO, private sale, etc.)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs overwhelmingly (82%) predict a stronger US economy in 2025, and nearly three-fourths (72%) are considering a strategic transaction (IPO, M&A, private sale, etc.) within the next 18 months, reflecting growing optimism and a strong dealmaking pipeline, according to new research from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

The EY Entrepreneur Ecosystem Barometer, which surveyed 500 entrepreneurs with $1 million or more in annual revenue, demonstrates market confidence, with 76% of entrepreneurs saying they grew their business revenue over the past year. This is especially true for female entrepreneurs, with 35% reporting business growth of 20% or more.

"Despite weathering a high-interest rate environment alongside geopolitical and economic uncertainty, these entrepreneurs are positioning themselves for further gains in 2025," said Andrew Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Director and EY US Assurance Partner. "Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the US economy, and their optimism serves as a barometer for growth and innovation. By better understanding their outlook, we can gain valuable insights on what we may see in the economy in 2025."

Entrepreneurs lead the way in use of artificial intelligence (AI)

When asked to describe their company's level of AI implementation, 72% ranked themselves as "intermediate" (using AI systems and developing fluency) or "established" (implemented AI systems with teams fluent on their use). Very few (less than 6%) said their company is not currently exploring the use of AI in any substantial way. Productivity is the main driver of this trend, with 61% of entrepreneurs saying they want AI technology to enhance their businesses' overall efficiency and competitiveness.

Many entrepreneurs are planning to invest heavily in both talent and AI to capitalize on market opportunities. When asked to rank their investment priorities for next year, 73% of respondents placed talent initiatives (including identification, recruitment, re-skilling and training programs for existing employees) in their top three. Sixty percent of respondents included technology, such as AI and machine learning, in their top three priorities.

Strategic dealmaking on the rise

Strengthening optimism around the economy may be driving entrepreneurs to pursue deals to accelerate their growth. While 72% of all respondents note they are considering a strategic transaction such as an IPO, M&A or a private sale within the next 18 months, this jumps up to 91% for entrepreneurs with $5 million or more in revenue.

Also, the study found entrepreneurial dealmaking is already happening. Of those considering a deal, 39% reported that they are already actively planning for a strategic transaction, including 51% of female entrepreneurs and 55% of entrepreneurs with $5 million or more in revenues.

Overall, entrepreneurs are considering a variety of strategic transactions, with M&A as the leading target (75%) followed by a private sale (58%) and an IPO (39%).

More broadly, optimism is building for 2025 and beyond. IPO proceeds over the first three quarters of 2024 outpaced 2023 full-year levels, and deal volume more than doubled 2023 levels, according to the EY Q3 US IPO Trends report. A healthy public market is likely to have a cascading effect on the broader appetite for strategic transactions.

Entrepreneurs plan to fundraise in 2025

After years of a constrained fundraising environment, entrepreneurs find themselves in need of capital. In fact, 91% are planning to fundraise, with 30% planning to raise over $10 million to fuel business growth over the next 18 to 24 months. Entrepreneurs plan to fundraise from a variety of sources, including self-funding (53%), loans from financial institutions (45%), private equity (44%), venture capital (37%) and more.

When it comes to VC investment, AI enthusiasm has created a tale of two markets with disproportionately high funding over the past few years. Of the 54,000 VC-backed companies in the US startup ecosystem, just over half have raised money since 2022, according to the EY Q3 US VC report.

"Nearly half of today's VC-backed companies haven't fundraised in the past two years and are likely nearing the end of their runway, needing capital soon," Jordan said. "As interest rates stabilize and IPO and capital market activity strengthens, we expect to see more fundraising opportunities for entrepreneurs in the coming year."

Entrepreneurs are showing up with intention

Entrepreneurs are focused on productivity while prioritizing their own wellbeing. The majority (55%) are in the office four days a week or more, yet less than 15% work over 50 hours a week, demonstrating an intentional balance between business priorities and quality of life. At the same time, 69% of entrepreneurs report getting seven or more hours of sleep each night.

"Taken together, these responses show that entrepreneurs are intentional about integrating their work and their lives," according to Jordan. "They are no longer defined by relentless focus on their jobs at the expense of their health and personal lives. Entrepreneurs purposely manage — and in many cases, integrate — their work and wellbeing practices so they can show up with high energy and strategic focus."

Methodology

Wakefield Research conducted The EY Entrepreneur Ecosystem Barometer among 500 established entrepreneurs for a representative read of the market (defined as entrepreneurs at organizations with $1 million or more in annual revenue) between August 29 and September 23 using an email invitation and an online survey.

The full survey and more information about The EY Entrepreneur Ecosystem Barometer can be found here.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media contact

Jennifer Hemmerdinger

Ernst & Young LLP

+1 603 547 7219

[email protected]

SOURCE EY