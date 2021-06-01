EY Illuminates Swedish HQ with BrainLit BioCentric Lighting™

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden-based BrainLit AB today announced it is working with global advisory and accounting firm EY to bring healthy lighting to its employees as the company creates modern, hybrid workspaces for a safe return to work.

Starting with its new Swedish headquarters in the heart of Stockholm, EY is creating people-centered, sustainable, future-proof office spaces that inspire innovation while enabling all to work more flexibly. BioCentric Lighting is a key component of this plan.

"We are building a better working world. As people return to the office, they want to feel confident their workspaces will be safe, but are also hopeful these spaces will provide an excellent work experience and improve creativity, productivity and energy throughout the work day," said Jessica Schmidt, Manager, EY Consulting Sweden. "We see the modern office, like the one we've built in Sweden, as a model for our whole company, and even clients, to implement workplaces that deliver on these desires from technical, design and wellness perspectives; light plays a significant role in this strategy."

The construction of EY's Swedish headquarters, at the top of the Sergelshuset building complex in the center of Stockholm, has been in progress since 2019. The office is certified with the highest environmental standard, LEED Platinum, which meets the strongest demands for power consumption, water efficiency, and improved indoor environments. Daylight was of utter importance to EY as they constructed the office space for the well-being and health of its employees. Early on in the process they installed BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting to illuminate areas where there was an absence of daylight, or where additional light might benefit employees.

"Our goal is to make BioCentric Lighting the global standard for bringing natural light indoors to improve the human mind, body and spirit. Working with EY is a significant step toward this goal," said Niclas Olsson, BrainLit CEO. "The demand for BioCentric Lighting has increased rapidly as more offices open up after the pandemic. The trust EY now has in us and our products means other businesses can have the same confidence when they look for innovative solutions to future-proof their work environments."

BrainLit is focused on improving the lighting environments in healthcare, education, hospitality, industrial, office and sports facilities. Today, more than 20,000 people live, work, shop, or learn in BrainLit's BioCentric Lighting environments at world-class organizations such as EY, Swedbank, one of the largest banks in Scandinavia, and Sony.

For more information about BrainLit's solutions visit: https://www.brainlit.com/solutions/

About BrainLit

Lund, Sweden-based BrainLit has mastered the science of bringing natural light indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded in 2012 by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of the Bluetooth technology. BrainLit's patented BioCentric Lighting™ technology provides healthy environments by personalizing light according to a person's unique biology. To date, the company has established BioCentric Lighting environments for customers with thousands of employees all over the world and has offices in Europe and North America. www.brainlit.com.

SOURCE BrainLit

Related Links

https://www.brainlit.com

