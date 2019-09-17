EY Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network to Help Companies Drive HR Transformation with Experience Management

LAS VEGAS and SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, announced today at SuccessConnect Las Vegas that Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization (EY), which is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, has signed an agreement to join the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), paving the way for other members of the global EY organization to join the QPN through similar local agreements and leverage the global EY-SAP alliance relationship. Membership in QPN will enable EY to help companies drive HR transformation in the experience economy.

As a Qualtrics collaborator, EY will deliver experience management leading practices and solutions to clients through its People Advisory Services capabilities and its Workforce of the Future solutions. EY clients will be able to combine experience data (X-data™) and operational data (O-data™) from their HR system of choice on the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to get a holistic view of their employee experience.

Ranked for the last 20 years on FORTUNE's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list, EY will be uniquely positioned to help companies attract, engage, and retain employees. EY is the first QPN member to adopt the Qualtrics EmployeeXM ™ product across their organization. EY will gather X-data across the employee lifecycle, such as employee engagement, and combine it with O-data, such as attrition, from SAP SuccessFactors. This will empower EY to listen, understand, and take action on employee feedback to create lasting business impact that affects the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand.

"The EY purpose of building a better working world is at the heart of everything we do, starting with our people," said Penny Stoker, EY Global Leader of HR Services. "EY, SAP, and Qualtrics share a vision to deliver great employee experiences which are key to building a sustainable business. We see this in the SAP and Qualtrics approach to HR. That is why we are all in on experience management, as a customer and alliance partner, to shape the future of work and HR – for EY employees and our clients worldwide."

"EY expertise in driving digital transformation, combined with Qualtrics' leading technology platform, will enable organizations to deliver powerful employee experiences," said Greg Sarafin, EY Global Alliance and Ecosystem Leader. "We look forward to working with Qualtrics to develop innovative solutions to equip our clients with deeper insights about their organizations, and more importantly, the actions they can take to drive impact."

As a QPN member, EY will also develop an XM Solution focused on the employee experience together with Qualtrics, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Cloud Platform. XM Solutions are leading-practice, pre-configured solutions that enable Qualtrics customers to quickly configure, deploy, and analyze workforce feedback – all on an easy-to-use management dashboard. The EY XM Solution will gather an organization's X- and O-data into one platform, run qualitative and quantitative analyses on the data to provide a more holistic view of the employee experience, and empower HR leaders and managers with insights to help them take action on improving employee experience throughout the organization.

"Our collaboration with EY will help the world's leading organizations take action on employee feedback in order to deliver employee experiences that drive impact across other areas of business, including customer, product, and brand experiences," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "We look forward to collaborating with EY to help provide organizations with the technology and leading practices they need to bring experience data across the employee lifecycle. Combined with operational data from their HR systems of choice, companies will be better positioned to compete – and thrive – in the experience economy."

