EY launches the EY Government and Public Sector CIO Advisor in Residence Program

The new initiative from the EY Center for Government Modernization will support, elevate and empower state technology leaders to achieve their agendas and tackle their most pressing challenges

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is launching the EY Government and Public Sector (GPS) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Advisor in Residence Program, a new initiative from the EY Center for Government Modernization. This program, designed to address the critical need for technology leadership in the public sector, provides CIOs and technology leaders at the state government level with high-touch, personalized support through mentorship and executive coaching from a CIO Advisory Council of seasoned former state CIOs.

This program offers peer learning, onboarding support and strategic engagement across the public-sector technology ecosystem – from emerging technology and talent management to IT strategy and industry trends.

"From evolving cyber threats to growing budget pressures, state CIOs face an unprecedented array of challenges, all while striving to deliver efficient public services. These pressures, along with the complexity of a governor appointment, underscore the value of peer mentorship," said Chris Estes, CIO Advisory Council Chair, Government & Public Sector, EY US. "This program is an important resource that will help state CIOs overcome immediate hurdles and foster long-term resilience within their agencies."

The distinguished members of the CIO Advisory Council, who bring decades of leadership experience from both public and private sectors, will help shape program curriculum and mentor other participants. The Advisory Council's founding members are:

Claire Bailey, former State of Arkansas CIO; Public Sector Chief Security Advisor at Tanium

James Collins, former State of Delaware CIO; Public Sector Leader of Americas at Microsoft

Chris Estes, former State of North Carolina Secretary and CIO for the Department of Information Technology; Managing Director, Government & Public Sector EY US; CIO Advisory Council Chair

Lori Victor Feller, Managing Director, Technology Consulting, Government & Public Sector EY US; CIO Advisor in Residence Program Director

Doug Holt, former CIO, Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Department of Information Resources, Deputy CIO for the State of Texas, Chief Information Security Officer for the State of Texas; Managing Director, Government & Public Sector, EY US

Karen Robinson, former State of Texas CIO; CEO and Founder of KWR Strategies

Michael Tosh, Principal, State and Local Government Technology Leader, Government & Public Sector EY US; CIO Advisor in Residence Program Sponsor

"As a former CIO for the State of Texas, I understand firsthand the immense pressures and often-isolated nature of the role," commented Karen Robinson, CIO Advisory Council member and CEO and Founder of KWR Strategies. "This initiative creates a much-needed community and resource to help public-sector IT leaders navigate their complex environments, accelerate their strategic objectives and ultimately better serve citizens."

The EY GPS CIO Advisor in Residence Program reflects the EY commitment to fostering resilient, mission-driven public-sector technology leadership. To learn more and follow along for updates, please visit the EY GPS Center for Government Modernization.

