EY named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces that Gartner, Inc. has named EY a Leader in the June 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide.1

The report recognized EY as a Magic Quadrant Leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant evaluates 20 service providers' capabilities to deliver SAP S/4HANA application assessment, implementation and management services on a worldwide basis. This research will help identify, evaluate and select potential SAP S/4HANA application service providers."

Per Gartner, "Assessment services are discrete, project-based services to assess the impact of either a new SAP S/4HANA implementation or a migration from a legacy platform(s) to SAP S/4HANA. These services include consulting and potentially proof of concept (POC) and cover the analysis of applicability of all SAP S/4HANA products, applications, databases, analytics, middleware, mobile and other technologies (on-premises and cloud-based). Assessment services include: Impact assessment for both the business process and technical environments, roadmap and business case development."

Michael Yadgar, EY Americas SAP Leader, says:

"EY is thrilled to be recognized by Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide. This is a testament to the continued collaboration between EY and SAP to create sustainable, innovative and cloud-based organizations."

For more information, visit ey.com/sap.

Notes to editors

Gartner Disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, Allan Wilkins, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Fabio Di Capua, Peter Adamo, Duy Nguyen, Luis Pinto,14th June 2021.

1 Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, Gartner, 14 June 2021 (ID G00733917)

Joanna Hardy

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 4473

[email protected]

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

