EY Named Enablon's "Partner of the Year"

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced today that it received the "Partner of the Year" award from Wolters Kluwer's Enablon, a leading provider of Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Risk, and Sustainability Management Software. The award recognizes EY as the leading services provider of Enablon implementation services in 2019 and is a culmination of EY's continued investment and commitment to providing cutting edge Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) digital services to its clients.

The award was presented to EY at Enablon's annual Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) conference on June 20, which brought together over 600 EHS&S professionals to share knowledge and experience on EHS&S data management using the Enablon platform.

"Our relationship with Enablon is fundamental to EY's growth in the EHS&S services. With the advances in the quality and capability of the software solutions for EHS&S management, many of our clients are making significant investments that can streamline regulatory compliance, standardize data collection and reduce risk and cost," said Veli Ivanova, EY Americas Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS) Leader. "This award recognizes our ongoing commitment to the strategic alliance between EY and Enablon."

EY established an alliance with Wolters Kluwer's Enablon in 2016 and has developed a team of professionals focused on helping clients use digital solutions like Enablon to improve performance. The EY CCaSS practice helps clients to build more sustainable and profitable enterprises by addressing their environmental and social challenges. EY provides Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) and Sustainability advisory and assurance services designed to manage risk, reduce cost, and achieve measurable results. For further information, please visit us at: https://www.ey.com/en_gl/sustainable-impact-hub .

Enablon is recognized as a leading provider of EHS&S management software solutions by independent research firms such as Gartner, Verdantix and Forrester. Enablon has been consistently recognized by Verdantix as a leader in EHS&S software in its Green Quadrant study.

If you have any questions or are interested in finding out more about EY EHS&S services, please contact Veli Ivanova ( veli.ivanova@ey.com ), Ryan Bogner ( ryan.bogner@ey.com ) or Derek Przybylo ( derek.przybylo@ey.com ).

