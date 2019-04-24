EY Names Bram Hechtkopf of Kobie Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in Florida

"It is a great honor to be nominated as a finalist, and it serves as a testament to the strong culture and hard-working team we've built," said Kobie CEO Bram Hechtkopf. "From our beginnings as a two-person firm to our evolution into a full-service global loyalty marketing company, the entrepreneurial spirit runs deep. This is what propels us forward in delivering what our clients need to measurably increase their enterprise value through loyalty."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In Florida, regional sponsors also include Platinum sponsors Greenberg Traurig, LLP and PNC Bank, and Silver sponsor The Orlando Business Journal.

About Kobie

Kobie is a loyalty marketing company that designs, builds, optimizes and supports customer experiences for many of the world's most successful brands. Kobie believes in building relationships by deepening the emotional and behavioral connections brands have with their customers. Their integrated and innovative loyalty solutions deliver the most impactful results for their clients' bottom line. To learn more, visit kobie.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

SOURCE Kobie

Related Links

http://kobie.com

