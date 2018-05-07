EY Names Greg Stock of Zenoss Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas

"I'm honored to have been selected as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist," Stock said. "This distinction acknowledges the tremendous team we have at Zenoss and our relentless focus on customer success. Through this program, I continue to be enlightened and inspired by its alumni, who lead global, well-known companies facing similar challenges and opportunities."

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, Nov. 17. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss develops software that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights. This uniquely enables Zenoss customers to predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.

https://www.zenoss.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

