EY Names Inmar Intelligence CEO Spencer Baird a 2026 Southeast Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The recognition highlights the operational excellence of Inmar's workforce and the shared impact of the region's top business leaders

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence today announced that its CEO, Spencer Baird, has been named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Southeast Award winner. The award highlights strong organic growth and structural transformation for Inmar, driven by a shared commitment across its workforce.

In the past 12 months alone, the company has accelerated innovation across verticals, launching strategic partnerships and technological advancements to support company growth.

"True entrepreneurship relies on collective effort, and at Inmar, that means working together to ensure every promise made to our customers is a promise kept," said Baird. "This EY recognition belongs to our associates who drive that commitment daily. It is a privilege to share this milestone with our team and to stand alongside such an exceptional group of Southeast business leaders."

In its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Independent judges selected the Southeast winners based on long-term value creation and regional impact. Inmar congratulates its fellow 2026 Southeast award winners:

Cody Campbell | Community Concierge Services, LLC (Charlotte, NC)





David Spratte & Kasper Kubica | Carpe (Durham, NC)





Zach Maurides | Teamworks (Durham, NC)





Aaron Thomas | Metcon, Inc. (Pembroke, NC)





Sean Henry & Jacob Boudreau | Stord (Atlanta, GA)





Somdutta Singh | Assiduus Global Inc (Atlanta, GA)





Chau Nguyen | Vintage Modern, Inc (Buford, GA)





Chip Russell | Amwaste (Forsyth, GA)





Tisha Thompson | LYS Beauty (Kennesaw, GA)





EJ Reed, Derrick Moore & Clinton Gray, III | Slim & Husky's (Nashville, TN)





Nicholas Ogden | The Clear Blue Company (Nashville, TN)

"Having spent 14 years at Inmar, I've seen firsthand what our teams are capable of when we are aligned, connected, and clear on what matters most," said Thomas Irvin, Chief Performance Officer of Inmar Intelligence. "Spencer's leadership has created the conditions for people to do their best work with confidence and accountability. This recognition reflects not only his impact, but the commitment of associates across Inmar who are raising the bar together. We're proud to celebrate this award alongside our fellow Southeast honorees."

As a regional award winner, Baird will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in May 2027.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inmar Intelligence

For 46 years, Inmar has helped brands, retailers, and healthcare organizations evolve, building smarter connections between data, technology, and people. Today, it delivers intelligence that simplifies decision-making, improves efficiency, and turns trust into transformation, helping partners and communities thrive in a connected future of business.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Inmar Intelligence