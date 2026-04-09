Inmar Intelligence Partners with Deterra® to Expand Safe Medication Deactivation and Disposal

The new partnership supports diversion prevention, environmental stewardship, and simplified workflows for facilities and patients across healthcare settings

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in healthcare technology and compliance solutions, today announced a partnership with Deterra®, a leading innovator in drug misuse prevention, to deliver the Inmar Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, Powered by Deterra, to healthcare organizations nationwide. The offering helps hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and community programs permanently deactivate unused and unwanted medications through an easy-to-use process designed for both clinical and at-home environments.

"Medication waste and unused prescriptions create unnecessary risk for patients, families, and communities, which is why it's so important that we have ready-to-use, practical solutions available to mitigate the problem," said Brian Nightengale, EVP and President of Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence. "Our partnership with Deterra expands access to a practical solution that fits real workflows and supports safe disposal behaviors, while helping healthcare organizations strengthen prevention efforts and reduce environmental impact."

The Inmar Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, Powered by Deterra, uses activated carbon to render medications inert and non-retrievable for all practical purposes. The system is designed to irreversibly deactivate a wide range of medication forms, including pills, patches, liquids, creams, and films, with products available in both pouch and container formats.

Deterra pouches support convenient disposal at home or at discharge through a simple process that places medication in the pouch, adds water, then seals and is disposed of in the trash. Deterra containers support healthcare facilities that need to manage larger volumes of medication waste, including changes in therapy, discontinued medications, or recalled products, with workflow steps that allow repeated deposits, tracking, and secure closure until final disposal per applicable regulations.

"The goal is to make safe medication deactivation and disposal accessible in the moments when it matters most," said Peter Lecy, General Manager, Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc. "By partnering with Inmar Intelligence, we can reach more organizations with a solution built to prevent diversion, support harm reduction, and protect the environment at the same time."

Unused medications increase the risk of diversion, accidental poisoning, and misuse. The Inmar Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, Powered by Deterra, is a primary prevention and harm reduction tool for healthcare organizations and community programs seeking scalable ways to safely reduce exposure to leftover medications.

The solution also supports environmental stewardship goals by helping prevent still potent drugs from entering landfills and water systems. Deterra's packaging and manufacturing processes align with sustainability priorities, including plant-based packaging and production approaches that lower waste and emissions.

The Inmar Drug Deactivation and Disposal System, Powered by Deterra, is available through Inmar Intelligence. To learn more, visit Inmar's Healthcare Solutions page or contact [email protected].

About Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Verde Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based, scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System is powered by proprietary activated carbon, which deactivates drugs. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment. Visit DeterraSystem.com to learn more.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 45 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn, or email us at [email protected].

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SOURCE Inmar Intelligence