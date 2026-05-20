Inmar Intelligence Solves Retail Media Fragmentation and Scaling Challenges For Creator Campaigns With New Media Solution

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in data-driven media and incentive technology, today announced the launch of its Multi-Retailer Creator Activation. This first-of-its-kind approach enables brands to maximize the impact of creator content across multiple retailer audiences using a data-first approach in selection and amplification, adding scale without sacrificing relevance. This new approach transforms content into performance-driven retail media that delivers enhanced targeting and measurable sales outcomes.

The relationship between creators and retail media networks is a mutually beneficial one. Creators bring a human-driven creativity to RMNs while gaining the opportunity to become a vital part of the commerce engine that drives sales and strengthens their relationships with brand partners. Recent Inmar research found that 64% of consumers who interact with creators daily will visit three or more retailers per week, underscoring how creators have the power to influence where consumers shop and what they buy. As Creator marketing continues to become a more integral capability within the retail media solution set, brands are looking to both scale and measure impact.

With more than 250 retail media networks operating today, brands face an increasingly fragmented landscape, forcing them to manage siloed campaigns, retailer by retailer. This operational complexity leads to inconsistent measurement and inefficient spend. Inmar's new offering addresses these pain points by providing a unified operating model that replaces fragmented execution with a centralized, omnichannel approach while ensuring the most impactful creator is part of the campaign.

"Brands increasingly see creator marketing as a critical part of their retail media strategy, but executing across fragmented retail media networks can create operational complexity and measurement challenges," said Pia Ostos, EVP & President, Martech, Inmar Intelligence. "Our Multi Retailer Creator Activation helps brands scale impactful creator content across retailer environments while simplifying execution and delivering a clearer view into performance and sales outcomes."

Powered by Inmar's proprietary technology and first-party retail purchase signals, the Multi-Retailer Creator Activation Strategy identifies high-performing creators using the Total Fitscore™, which helps brands match creators to the retailers and audiences most aligned to their campaigns. Content is activated across social, off-site and onsite retail media, allowing brands to maximize the message to the customer without sacrificing their ability to measure impact.

"Creators and retail media have a symbiotic relationship that represents the next megatrend in advertising," said Andrew Lipsman, Independent Analyst at Media, Ads + Commerce. "Each form of media is powerful on its own, but together they allow advertisers to target retailers' first-party audiences with breakthrough content and measure performance. While lack of ease, scale and measurable ROI have impeded further brand investment in creator media, Inmar's approach solves for all three. By unifying creator programs across many retailers simultaneously, advertisers can capitalize on multiple audiences and trip types, creating the most effective campaigns while still understanding performance."

Creator marketing and retail media will continue to exponentially grow together. This approach is about taking what's already working naturally and accelerating it by using retailer data and high-impact connection points. This megatrend is only at the starting line, retailers who harness the power of creators, both as a content engine and a channel, have an opportunity to capitalize on this growth and see the sales that come with it.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence and the Multi-Retailer Creator Activation Strategy, please visit inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 45 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Inmar Intelligence