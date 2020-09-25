EY Names Jennifer Mazzanti of eMazzanti Technologies Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Award Finalist

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP today announced that Jennifer Mazzanti of eMazzanti Technologies was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New Jersey Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the prestigious program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.

A panel of independent judges selected Jennifer Mazzanti as one of 30 finalists. Award winners will be announced through special virtual events between October 6-8th, 2020. They will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

"Being recognized by EY among so many outstanding business leaders is humbling," stated Mazzanti. "It's a reflection of the incredible opportunities I recognized, and the support of eMazzanti's clients and employees through good times and bad since 2001."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

