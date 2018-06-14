EY Names Justworks Founder Isaac Oates Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in New York

"I am honored to be a winner of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award," said Oates. "I am especially thankful for the hard work of the bright, kind, and mission-focused Justworks team, which is now over 300 employees strong, and their commitment to helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow with confidence. This year has been incredibly exciting for us, so it's wonderful to be recognized on behalf of the whole company."

Justworks is building a world in which starting, running, and joining a growing business is an accessible option for all. The easy-to-use platform automates benefits, payroll, HR tools, and compliance support — changing the way growing businesses run. In March 2018, Justworks announced a $40 million Series D funding round, bringing total funding raised to $93 million.

As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing, and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

As a regional award winner, Oates is eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Justworks

Justworks takes the busyness out of running a business and alleviates the unknown. Founded in 2012, Justworks combines a simple platform and exceptional 24/7 customer service with the power of a PEO, so all teams have more time to focus on what matters. Growing businesses get access to corporate-level benefits, seamless payroll, HR tools, and compliance support—all in one place. To learn more about visit www.justworks.com, follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR.

